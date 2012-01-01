Joan channels cowgirl chic on California shopping trip

18 FEBRUARY 2008

As she hit the shops in Beverly Hills at the weekend, grand dame of glamour Joan Collins traded in her usual high octane elegance for a decidedly more casual look. The former Dynasty star turned heads as she stepped out in a cowboy hat and leather jacket.



And like any Hollywood star the London-born actress - who celebrates her 75th birthday in May - finished off the ensemble with outsize sunglasses, a large handbag, and a million-dollar smile.



It seems Joan's new rodeo-inspired look is a nod to her latest film role and not a change in sartorial direction, though. She's reportedly just signed up to play the leading lady in thriller flick Cowboy's For Christ - the sequel to writer and director Robin Hardy's 1973 movie Wicker Man.