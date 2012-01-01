Proud mum Helena gives daughter Indiana Rose an airing

19 FEBRUARY 2008

Her latest screen parts have included a host of grisly characters, from Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter movies to ghoulish, pie-baker Mrs Lovett in the critically acclaimed musical Sweeney Todd. But Helena Bonham Carter was back in a loving motherly role recently as she took her daughter Indiana Rose for a stroll in Hampstead High Street, near the North London home she shares with director partner Tim Burton.



Two-month-old Indiana was sporting some trendy baby fashion - a warm zebra-print outfit - as Helena took her for a stroll in the crisp winter air. And if her mum's alternative sartorial taste is anything to go by, fashion watchers can expect the tot to be modelling some bold wardrobe choices as she grows up.



The 41-year-old actress, who also has a four-year-old son Billy Ray, gave birth on December 16 last year after discovering she was pregnant while filming Sweeney Todd with Johnny Depp.