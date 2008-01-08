Big screen icons Sigourney and Mia present new comedy

20 FEBRUARY 2008

Click here to watch trailer



While they've made their mark individually in very different silver screen genres, two of the cinema's most formidable leading ladies Sigourney Weaver and Mia Farrow were united on their latest celluloid project, Be Kind Rewind.



Aliens actress Sigourney plays a mean Hollywood exec in the quirky comedy, while Woody Allen's former wife portrays a movie-loving old lady. And the pair were clearly glad to see each other again at the flick's new York premiere this week, embracing and chatting on the red carpet.



The film tells the tale of Mike, aka hip hop artist Mos Def, and Jerry, portrayed by Jack Black - two best friends who accidentally manage to wipe all the tapes in the video rental store where Mike works. Faced with nothing to rent out but blank tapes, the pair set out to remake the Hollywood blockbusters with nothing but a video camera and their ingenuity.



Among the first to check out the new film at the Big Apple screening this week were The Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood and his musician girlfriend Pamela Racine. The pretty brunette, who plays the drums in gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello, has become a regular attendee at Tinseltown events since she started dating Elijah. The two paired up after she had a non-speaking part in his 2005 film Everything Is Illuminated.