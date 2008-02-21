The Charlie Wilson's War actor was among stars recognising Hilary's philanthropic efforts. Last November she demonstrated her support for cancer survivors by having a hair cut on TV
Making it an extra glamorous occasion were Brit businesswoman Tamara Mellon and her UK-based actor love Christian Slater
Last year Hilary Swank dramatically demonstrated her support for chemotherapy patients by allowing Oprah Winfrey to chop nine inches off her locks on TV. The gesture, which aimed to encourage others to donate hair to cancer survivors, was just one aspect of her long-time support for the cause.
This week the two-time Oscar-winner's efforts were recognised by Hollywood high society. Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg were among the luminaries feting the Million Dollar Baby actress during Wednesday's 'An Unforgettable Evening' reception.
For the occasion at a smart LA hotel Hilary was glamorous in a ruched dove grey dress teamed with delicate jewellery and strappy sandals. Also on elegant form was British Jimmy Choo boss Tamara Mellon, attending with her hunky Hollywood beau Christian Slater.