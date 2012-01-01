Eternal bachelor George gets serious with 'easygoing' Sarah

22 FEBRUARY 2008

He's romanced some of Hollywood's most sought after leading ladies and now it seems hunky George Clooney may soon be off the singles market. According to pals the ladies man has revealed he's ready to settle down with girlfriend Sarah Larson.



After his four-year marriage to actress Talia Balsam ended in 1993 the Oscar winner vowed he'd never wed again. However, it seems George has had a change of heart - reportedly because of a motorbike crash last year, which left him with a cracked rib and Sarah with a broken foot. "He got a terrible shock and realised how transcient life is…" reveals a friend.



It seems there's another reason behind the decision, too - his 29-year-old live-in love wants a baby. "Sarah feels her biological clock is ticking and wants to get pregnant by the time she is 30. So that has influenced George a lot," adds the pal. "He has been through so many women and he doesn't want to lose this one along with all the others."



In a mark of his intentions the handsome 46-year-old has already introduced Sarah to his family.



The photogenic pair, who plan to spend spring in the star's Lake Como retreat, hit it off after meeting last June when Sarah was working as a cocktail waitress in Las Vegas. "She has made him very happy and doesn’t stress him out," says a source. "She’s easygoing and loving, and that’s what he needs right now."