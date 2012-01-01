Newly curvaceous Nicole happily shows off baby bump

22 FEBRUARY 2008

Nicole Kidman gave her Japanese fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump in Tokyo on Thursday as she publicised her upcoming family film The Golden Compass. Wearing a silk gown that clung to her new curves, the proud mum-to-be is clearly revelling in her longed-for pregnancy.



The day before, Nicole's joy in her newly expectant state was evident. "I've been here quite a few times," she said. "But this is the first time I've been to Tokyo pregnant. I am very glad to be here this way." The actress, who is reportedly almost four months pregnant, added she deliberately chose the big budget fantasy flick for its child-friendly script and says her two adopted children approve of the movie.



"My Bella and Conor are 13 and 15. So they have seen the film and they loved it," she told reporters on Wednesday. "My child inside won't see the film for a long time. But I think once you have children you want to balance the work you do, because they give up so much of you to your work. So occasionally you want to make films they can take their friends to, they can go to the premiere of, that they celebrate."



Nicole withdrew from post-WWII drama The Reader, which she was due to start filming early this year, after discovering she was pregnant.