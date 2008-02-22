Will showed his enduring affection for his wife of ten years at a Hollywood lunch where she was being recognised for her contribution to the role of black women in TV and cinema
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The pair were joined by equally romantic couple Tom and Katie
Photo: © Rex
Jada, who was being honoured at the ceremony, has appeared on screen with both her husband - in Ali - and with Tom, in Collateral
Photo: © Getty Images
22 FEBRUARY 2008
They recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, and judging by their body-language at an LA awards event it looks like a decade of marriage has further cemented the relationship between Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
The Pursuit Of Happyness star made his feelings clear at an inaugural Black Women In Hollywood lunch, where his wife was being honoured. And Jada, stunning in a backless red and white polka-dot gown, glowed with pleasure as Will planted a kiss on her shoulder.
Also attending the lunch were the couple's close pals Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, whose relationship is similarly characterised by its romantic tenor. And with his wife looking the epitome of chic in an Alexander McQueen dress it wasn't surprising that Tom couldn't keep his eyes off his beautiful young partner.
The star-studded event honoured not only Jada but also Oscar nominee Ruby Dee for their role in helping change and inspire positive images of black women in TV and film.