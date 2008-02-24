Hollywood's stars come out to shine ahead of Academy Awards

24 FEBRUARY 2008

Just 24 hours before the Oscars, comedy drama Juno scooped the honours at this year's Independent Spirit Awards. The surprise hit of the year won three gongs, including the coveted best feature honour.



Canadian actress Ellen Page scooped the best female lead at the Los Angeles ceremony. The 21-year-old, who collected the prize wearing her traditional monochrome, plays a pregnant teenager in the film.



Also taking to the podium was Cate Blanchett, blooming in a Vera Wang design which covered her growing baby bump. The Aussie won best supporting female for her role as Bob Dylan in I'm Not There.



Any nerves ahead of her double Oscar nomination were laughed away. "What's happening tomorrow?" she joked.



Cate later joined the rest of the I'm Not There cast and crew to pay tribute to the late Heath Ledger, who also featured in the movie.



"We miss him," said director Todd Haynes.



Seen as a forerunner for the Academy Awards, the annual ceremony was a star-studded event. Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Sienna Miller, Javier Bardem and Philip Seymour Hoffman, who took best male lead for The Savages and Dustin Hoffman were just some of the famous faces who took to the red carpet.