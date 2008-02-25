Cine beauties sparkle in precious gems at Awards ceremony

What's a girl to do when she wants to divert attention away from her baby bump? Why load on the diamonds of course. Mum-to-be Nicole Kidman made the most dramatic jewellery statement on Oscars night with an eye-watering 1,399-carat diamond necklace designed by American fashion stylist L'Wren Scott. The multi-strands of glittering ice were given plenty of opportunity to shine against the simple backdrop of the actress' satin Balenciaga black gown.



Diamonds were a girl's best friend for many of Hollywood's leading ladies at the most important event of the film calendar. Jennifer Garner chose to accessorise her black Oscar de la Renta fishtail gown with a generous sprinkling of the precious stones from Van Cleef & Arpels while Renee Zellweger matched her silver-sequined Carolina Herrera gown with dazzling diamond bangles and vintage diamond Cartier brooches. Waitress star Keri Russell was another celebrity laden with diamonds – 46-carats-worth from H Stern to be exact.



There were plenty of colourful rocks on display, too. Best actress nominee Laura Linney chose an intricate Cathy Waterman necklace of gold, and diamonds with a large green gem at the centre while Penelope Cruz enlivened her midnight-hued gown with ruby and diamond earrings from Chopard. Supermodel Heidi Klum, meanwhile, matched her couture Galliano gown with hot pink and red gem-encrusted ring, bracelets and earrings from her own collection for Lebanese jeweller Mouawad.



Not all actresses plumped for diamonds and gems the cost of a small house. Juno star Ellen Page, 21, perfectly completed her flapper-girl look with a simple strand necklace.