Nicole leads famous mums-to-be showing off bumps at Oscars

25 FEBRUARY 2008

For Nicole Kidman, Jessica Alba and Academy Award nominee Cate Blanchett, there was only one accessory to be seen with at this year's Oscars ceremony - a baby bump.



Leading the group was a stunning Nicole. Arriving at the event with country crooner husband Keith Urban, the 40-year-old looked radiant as she took to the stage to present a gong. By wearing a simple black Balenciaga gown she made sure all attention was on her L'Wren Scott-designed 1,399-carat diamond necklace - which contained a total of 7,645 diamonds - and her burgeoning baby bump.



Jessica Alba, also on presenting duties and accompanied by fiancé Cash Warren, credited her lack of nerves to being pregnant. "I'm not really terribly nervous," she revealed, joking: "Being pregnant is like taking a sedative!". The actress, who's expecting her first child and is in her third trimester, turned heads in a deep purple feathered Marchesa gown.



Fellow mum-to-be Cate Blanchett - nominated in both the best actress and best supporting actress categories - showed off her bump in a blue satin Dries Van Noten gown.



As photos of the three expectant stars flashed across the screen, host Jon Stewart took the opportunity to mention another Tinseltown beauty thought to be expecting.



"This is so exciting. The baby goes to... Angelina Jolie," he said, pretending to open an envelope. "Angelina couldn't be with us tonight. It's tough to get 17 babysitters on Oscar night!" he joked about the actress' growing family.