Daniel and Tilda make Academy Awards a British affair

25 FEBRUARY 2008

Although it was a rainy Sunday night in Los Angeles nothing could dampen the spirits of There Will Be Blood actor Daniel Day-Lewis at the Oscars ceremony. As last year's best actress, The Queen star Helen Mirren, presented him with the film industry's biggest prize, he joked: "That's the closest I'll ever come to getting a knighthood".



The honour marks Daniel's second Academy Award. He also picked up the best actor gong in 1989 for My Left Foot.



Fellow Brit Tilda Swinton was also adding to her already extensive collection of trophies. The star, who has won a handful of awards for her portrayal of lawyer Karen Crowder in Michael Clayton, scooped best supporting actress for her part in the thriller. Accepting the honour she joked with her hunky co-star George Clooney about his stint as Batman.



"Seeing you climb into that rubber batsuit…" she recalled. "Every morning under your costume, on the set, off the set, hanging upside down at lunch. You rock, man!".



"I think it is fantastic, completely astonishing, and I'm amazed I'm still standing," she laughed later on. "You could tell me my dress had fallen off and I'd believe you right now!"



Also winning big on the evening was thriller No Country For Old Men, which scooped four awards - including best film. Delighted brothers Joel and Ethan Coen received the best director gong, while Javier Bardem celebrated becoming the first Spaniard to take home an acting Oscar. The star, who was accompanied to the bash by his mum, scooped best actor in a supporting role for his part in the film.



"Thank you to the Coens for being crazy enough to think that I could do that," he said, before quipping: "And for putting one of the most horrible haircuts in history over my head!".



Meanwhile, French beauty Marion Cotillard's performance as legendary singer Edith Piaf in La Vie En Rose earned her the best actress trophy.



"I'm speechless now. Thank you, life; thank you, love. And it is true there are some angels in this city," said the delighted star.