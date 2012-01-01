Romantic Rhys proposes to Sienna in coded message

Rhys Ifans is so enamoured of his Alfie star love Sienna Miller he apparently aims to make her his wife. The Welsh actor - who has already stepped up the romance by wooing her with love poems in his native language - is reported to have made his intentions clear in a series of coded messages.



The encrypted proposal was hidden in a set of toiletries in the actress' favourite fragrance, which he bought for her to take to LA where she is filming her next big screen project, GI Jane.



"He stuck a marriage proposal to the bottom of each individually wrapped bottle using a secret sytem of letters and numbers, because she is working on a film where she has to learn to decipher codes," says a source. "He thinks his plan is ingenious - he spent ages working on it."



Whether Sienna accepts the proposal remains to be seen, but for now the couple seem more than happy with each other if their behaviour during a flight back to London following the Oscars ceremony is anything to go by. They were spotted whispering to each other, stroking each other's hair and play fighting before snuggling up together under the duvet on Sienna's fold-down bed to watch a film.



And they weren't the only couple showing their affection for each other on the 12-hour flight. Atonement star James McAvoy and his actress wife Anne-Marie Duff sat with their hands intertwined while the actor got stuck into some sudoku puzzles.