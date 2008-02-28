Ewan delivered a double whammy in Hamburg, promoting both his book Long Way Down, which chronicles his latest motorbike escapade, and Davidoff fragrance Adventure
The hunky actor drew a large crowd of fans, eager to catch a glimpse of the Scotsman as he signed copies of the book in a local bookstore
Despite his absence from the big screen recently Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has been continuing to consolidate his action man credentials in real life. The adventurous star's 2004 motorcycle trip from London to New York and a second journey from John O'Groats to Cape Town spawned two successful Long way... documentary series.
And this week the actor was in Germany launching A Long Way Down, the print version of his three-month journey from Scotland to South Africa with actor pal Charley Boorman and camera-man Claudio Von Planta.
His new reputation as a global adventurer has brought with it another role - that of the face of Davidoff's latest male fragrance - Adventure. "My greatest passion is motorcycling, which I see as a huge adventure," explains the famously private star about his decision to front a new scent.