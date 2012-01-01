Dame Helen re-lives her 'hilarious' Oscar moment with Daniel

29 FEBRUARY 2008

The sight of Helen Mirren 'knighting' best actor winner Daniel Day Lewis will no doubt go down as one of the most memorable moments of the 2008 Oscars. Speaking at the post-ceremony Governors Ball about how the actor spontaneously went down on one knee in front of her, Dame Helen revealed: "It was hilarious, and very gracious of him. I obviously did my job well in The Queen."



Having just finished filming State Of Play, in which she plays the English editor of a Washington newspaper alongside Russell Crowe, the actress is due to start work on a movie directed by her husband Taylor Hackford in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She'll be letting go of her Queen's English for the Love Ranch role, in which she plays an American brothel owner.



The film marks the first time the couple have teamed up professionally since they made 1985's White Nights. "I've developed this project for a long time, and one of the things that excited me most was the chance to work again with my wife," says Taylor. "I had to beg; she's a very busy girl. We'd wanted to work together for some time, but she wouldn't agree unless it was a great role, and this is a great role."