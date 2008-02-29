Julie Walters receives CBE at Palace from Harry Potter fan Charles

National treasure Julie Walters has revealed Prince Charles is a Harry Potter fan after he presented her with her CBE for services to drama at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The popular actress, whose film credits include Calendar Girls and a stint as Mrs Weasley in the Potter series, told reporters Charles "loved" the wizard flicks.



"The Prince said... what great fun they were," she revealed. Charles also lent a sympathetic ear when the 58-year-old actress informed him she's writing her memoirs. "He said, 'You must have the editors constantly on', and I said 'Yes I know. Constantly saying: 'Have you got it done? How much more have you written?'."



Julie, who trained as a nurse before pursuing an acting career, was made an OBE in 1999. She was joined at the Palace ceremony by proud husband Grant Roffey. The couple, who have a daughter called Maisie, met when Grant was an AA patrol man. These days he runs their organic farm in Sussex.