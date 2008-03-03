The veteran actor made sure his pal's film received plenty of attention by attending its New York premiere
The Fargo actress stars with Amy Adams in Twenties-set comedy Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day
Morgan Freeman gave a friend a boost when he stepped out to a New York film premiere recently. The Hollywood heavyweight, who has a reputation as one of the hardest working actors in the business, spent his night off helping promote his pal Frances McDormand's latest movie Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day.
The two Oscar winners will have been spending plenty of time together as they're in rehearsals for a Broadway play due to open in April.
In the Noel Coward-style movie, Fargo star Frances portrays a straitlaced governess who finds herself unexpectedly helping Amy Adams' dizzy character out of a scrape.
At Sunday's event Frances was in an upbeat mood as she laughed and joked with her co-stars. The celebrated character actress has been riding high since the Oscars, when her husband Joel Coen scoop three gongs for his thriller No Country For Old Men.