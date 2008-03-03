Minnie fuels pregnancy reports as Brits step out for indie flick premieres

3 MARCH 2008

Usually spotted at glamorous Hollywood screenings, a clutch of homegrown stars, including Minnie Driver and Damien Lewis, have been catching up on independent movie offerings at less high profile venues in the UK.



Mingling with comedians Harry Enfield and Stephen Fry, Minnie was in Notting Hill for the premiere of Fade To Black. The Good Will Hunting actress, who shared the evening with her sister Kate, fuelled speculation she is expecting by choosing a loose-fitting floral top for the outing.



The Brixton premiere of Damien Lewis' new movie The Baker, was also a family affair. The dark comedy, which took seven years to make, is a project especially close to the heart of the Band Of Brothers actor as it was written and directed by his younger brother Gareth.



And the 37-year-old, who was accompanied to the screening by his actress wife Helen McCrory, apparently relished the experience of working with his sibling.



"We've actually had a ball working together!" he says. "Maybe at the end of each working day, the Coen brothers throw knives at pictures of each other, but Gareth and I had such fun. It was like being kids again".