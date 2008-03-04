The movie star made her generous gesture on the Oprah Winfrey show. Her donation was received by a representative of the World Food Programme
Photo: © Oprah.com
Last year, on behalf of the World Food Programme, Drew visited the Kenyan shantytown of Kibera where she made friends with children like Edith and Catherine (pictured), who are HIV-positive and receive food and medicine from the organisation
Photo: © WFP/Guillaume Bonn
Drew helps serve nutritious meals to school kids with the help of former student Paul. "Without food, it was very difficult to walk to school, let alone concentrate on our studies," he said
Photo: © WFP/Guillaume Bonn
Her 30th birthday two years ago proved something of a turning point in the life of former wild child Drew Barrymore. The actress and movie mogul made the decision to throw herself into a philanthropic role with the UN.
This week on Oprah Winfrey's talk show the star went a step further, handing over a cheque for $1 million of her own money to the organisation's World Food Programme.
"I have seen with my own eyes what a difference a simple cup of nutritious porridge can make in a child's life," said Drew, who was appointed an Ambassador Against Hunger last year. "It helps them learn, stay healthy and sets them on track for a bright future."
Drew admitted trips to see the programme's work in Kenya had "really, really changed her". "I found a project that I love working on," she added.
During missions she undertook last year the beautiful screen star got stuck in without any airs or graces. Wearing a simple outfit of jeans and t-shirt Drew was pictured helping dole out food to locals and chatting with school kids.