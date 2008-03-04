The movie star made her generous gesture on the Oprah Winfrey show. Her donation was received by a representative of the World Food Programme

Photo: © Oprah.com

Last year, on behalf of the World Food Programme, Drew visited the Kenyan shantytown of Kibera where she made friends with children like Edith and Catherine (pictured), who are HIV-positive and receive food and medicine from the organisation

Photo: © WFP/Guillaume Bonn

Drew helps serve nutritious meals to school kids with the help of former student Paul. "Without food, it was very difficult to walk to school, let alone concentrate on our studies," he said

Photo: © WFP/Guillaume Bonn