In the wake of the disruption caused by the writers' strike, the team is apparently working six days a week to get the programme back on US screens by April
4 MARCH 2008
She made the most of a three-month gap in filming Desperate Housewives to spend fun-filled days with her one-year-old twins Eden and Savannah. And now, with the writers strike settled, there was a change of pace this week for Marcia Cross as she slipped back into Bree's De Kemp's immaculate outfits as work resumed again on the hit show.
Fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what befalls the show's characters after a tornado ripped through Wisteria Lane. And it looks like they won't have to wait long to find out. The team are so determined to get the hit show back on US screens for April they're filming six days a week to make up for lost time.