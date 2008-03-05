Spanish hunk Antonio, hair slicked back and briefcase in hand, was lensing scenes from his new drama The Other Man in Milan this week
Photo: © Rex
His Irish co-star, Liam Neeson, takes a break from filming in the Milan sunshine
Photo: © Rex
Smartly dressed in a suit and clutching a leather briefcase, hunky Antonio Banderas looked the epitome a fashion-conscious businessman as he strode purposefully through the streets of Milan this week. The Spanish star hasn't changed career, however. He was lensing scenes from his new movie The Other Man.
The flick, which also stars Irish actor Liam Neeson - something of a heart-throb himself, having once been described by a theatre critic as a "towering sequoia of sex" - tells the story of a widower who suspects his late wife of being unfaithful. Intent on revenge he sets about tracking down the man he suspects of having cuckolded him.
The Other Man, which is due to be released later this year, also stars Liam's Love Actually co-star Laura Linney.