Marriage on cards for Daniel and American producer love

5 MARCH 2008

Though he captured the heart of millions of female fans around the globe with his smouldering portrayal of Britain's most famous spy there's only one Bond girl for Daniel Craig. The Chester-born actor is reported to have asked his American producer girlfriend, Satsuki Mitchell, to be his wife.



"He asked her to marry him, and she's been showing off a very beautiful Cartier ring," a source tells The Sun. "It has a large diamond solitaire with a platinum setting." Twenty-nine-year-old Satsuki has apparently been spotted wearing the rock on a visit to her beau on the Panama set of the new Bond film Quantum Of Solace in Central America.



Although Daniel's rep has declined to comment on the reports, the source says the couple, who met in 2005 on the set of psychological thriller The Jacket, are "planning an intimate ceremony for close family and friends".



It will be the 40-year-old screen hunk's second trip down the aisle. He has a daughter, Ella, from his first marriage to actress Fiona Louson, which ended in 1994.