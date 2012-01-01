Djimon and Kimora show their close bond during red carpet outing

6 MARCH 2008

Gazing into each others' eyes as they shared a private joke American model-turned-fashion entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simons and her hunky Blood Diamond star beau Djimon Hounsou certainly seemed to be enjoying each other's company at a red carpet event this week. The affectionate display came as Kimora accompanied her Calvin Klein underwear model boyfriend to the premiere of his latest film in LA.



The loved-up couple's closeness at the Never Back Down screening is likely to further fuel last month's flurry of engagement speculation in the US, which surfaced after Kimora spoke out about her feelings for the Benin-born star.



"After my break-up I thought, 'I don't need anything'," revealed the beauty, who split from her rap mogul husband Russell Simmons in 2006. "But now I have someone who has the heart, the soul, and the hotness."



And Paris-raised Djimon, who plays a martial arts mentor in the new coming-of-age flick, is equally forthcoming in his praise for his girlfriend.



"…She's a very beautiful lady, very capable and intelligent and smart with great family values. She's the least high-maintenance lady I've ever dated," he said.