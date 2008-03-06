The Hollywood beauty is auctioning off the chance to join her at the premiere of her new chick flick He's Just Not That Into You in July

Interest in the date of a lifetime is high. Just two days after bidding opened on internet auction site eBay the highest offer had already topped $30,000

All proceeds from the sale will go to Oxfam America, for which Scarlett is an ambassador