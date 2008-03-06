The Hollywood beauty is auctioning off the chance to join her at the premiere of her new chick flick He's Just Not That Into You in July
Photo: © Getty Images
Interest in the date of a lifetime is high. Just two days after bidding opened on internet auction site eBay the highest offer had already topped $30,000
All proceeds from the sale will go to Oxfam America, for which Scarlett is an ambassador
Turning up to a Hollywood premiere in the company of Scarlett Johansson is - for most of us - the stuff dreams are made of. For one lucky person the scenario will become reality, however, if they are highest bidder in a charity auction.
The Match Point actress is doing her bit for Oxfam America, for which she is a special ambassador, by inviting the winner and a companion at the July premiere of her new flick He's Just Not That Into You.
And to encourage as high a level of participation as possible the curvaceous beauty has recorded a call to action to accompany the eBay event. It certainly seems to be working. Just two days after bidding opened the highest offer had already topped $30,000.
Whoever holds the highest bid when the sale closes on March 12 will enjoy the red carpet liaison with the 23-year-old star, plus a chauffeur-driven limo ride to the New York or LA screening. All proceeds from the auction will go to Oxfam America.