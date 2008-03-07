The Academy Award winner arrived in this flapper-style frock for the premiere of the film which she starred in and produced
Co-star Dennis, whose fifth wife Victoria was on hand to support him at the screening, had nothing but praise for Charlize's efforts. "...(She's) terrific!" he said
7 MARCH 2008
It's been a while since Charlize Theron has been seen at a premiere, but she was certainly on glowing form for the opening of her new flick on Thursday night. The beautiful South African stepped out in LA to a screening of her drama Sleepwalking.
And despite the title of the movie, the Oscar-winning actress was wide awake as she sent flashbulbs popping in a flapper-style black frock with on-trend platform sandals.
Talented Charlize, who stars as a troubled woman who abandons her 12-year-old daughter, was also on producing duty for the film. And it seems her work has a high-profile fan - in the form of veteran actor and co-star Dennis Hopper.
"It's terrific and Charlize is terrific," declared Dennis, who attended the screening with his wife Victoria Duffy. "I can hardly wait to see it!"