Actor Heath filed his will in 2003, before he found international fame in Brokeback Mountain
Actress Michelle Williams, left, with Heath's oldest sister Kate at Heath's memorial service in Australia last month
Heath's parents, Kim and Sally, will share the actor's fortune with his three sisters
8 MARCH 2008
Australian actor Heath Ledger left his entire estate to his parents and three sisters, it was reported today.
In a three-page document, signed in his homeland, the star of Brokeback Mountain gave Kim and Sally Ledger and his siblings, Kate, Ashleigh and Olivia, his entire fortune. The will was written in 2003, preceding his relationship with actress Michelle Williams and the birth of their daughter, Matilda, now two.
A series of documents filed in Manhattan claim the actor had around £72,000 worth of assets in New York, reported the city's Daily News. Heath's greater wealth, including properties in Australia and a Brooklyn home he once shared with Michelle, was unknown, added the newspaper.
The bulk of the 28-year-old actor's estate will be handled in Australia. It is not yet known whether there will be any provision made for Matilda.
Heath died in January of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.