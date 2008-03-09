Sarah Jessica Parker has a ball at 'Sex And The City' photoshoot

As Sex And The City's Carrie Bradshaw, there are two great passions in Sarah Jessica Parker's life: her on-off beau Mr Big and her love of fashion. Now she has been able to indulge in them both thanks to legendary snapper Annie Leibovitz.



In a photoshoot for fashion magazine Vogue - for which Carrie writes – Sarah Jessica reprised her role as Manhattan's most glamorous journalist. She was joined by her equally stylish co-star Chris Noth, who plays the handsome yet elusive Mr Big.



A pair of vertiginous heels led to Sarah taking a tumble at the Lincoln Centre – a problem also encountered by Carrie on the runway - and she was drenched by a wave shooting on the city's East River, but the actress was clearly having a whale of a time. She and Chris laughed their way through every image.



Renowned photographer Annie captured the on-screen lovers in a series of romantic shots around the Big Apple. In a fashion parade of which Carrie and her well-dressed friends would be proud, Sarah was pictured in a series of gorgeous gowns, including a stunning off-white frock and a bejewelled silver dress.



The photographs will be published in time for the release of the Sex And The City flick at the end of May. And while Sarah and Chris had a happy ending to the shoot, no-one knows if their troubled characters will enjoy the same thing. Several different endings of the film have been lensed to ensure that fans are left guessing what will happen to their favourite fashionista.