Third time lucky for romantic Rhys as Sienna accepts proposal

10 MARCH 2008

It seems Rhys Ifans' extravagant efforts to persuade girlfriend Sienna Miller to become his wife have finally paid off. The stunning Stardust actress has reportedly accepted her Notting Hill star beau's proposal on the third time of asking.



"Rhys has admitted he and Sienna are getting married," reveals a pal of the happy couple. "Everything is supposed to be hush-hush, but Rhys is over the moon and finding it hard to keep quiet. He can't believe she finally said yes!"



Newly engaged Rhys, who's been dating the actress and style icon for a year, first proposed last August - by penning a romantic note in his native Welsh.



He tried again before Christmas by hiding an engagement ring in a pile of gifts, but Jude Law's former flame hesitated once more. Now though, the romantic actor seems to have struck it lucky and smitten Sienna has agreed to become his fiancée.



"I am in love - Rhys and I are the best of mates and life is going great," she recently revealed.



However, the couple tend to be discreet when it comes to putting their relationship in the spotlight and are likely to ensure their summer nuptials remain a private affair. "Although Si and Rhys have a lot of famous friends, they will keep it low-key," adds the pal.