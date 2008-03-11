The Hollywood bombshell has added another skill to her already impressive CV after stepping behind the camera to direct her first film
Starring Mystic River actor Kevin Bacon, the short will become part of New York, I Love You a feature-length project exploring the theme of encountering love in the city
11 MARCH 2008
She hit headlines with the news she was launching a music career with debut album Anywhere I Lay My Head, and now Scarlett Johansson has notched up another first for her already impressive CV. The Hollywood bombshell has stepped behind the camera to lens her first big screen production.
Offering direction to the movie's Kevin Bacon and checking out the result on monitors, the Lost In Translation actress handled herself with a poise that director pal Woody Allen would no doubt be proud of as she got to work on the Big Apple set of her contribution to New York, I Love You.
Scarlett is one of 12 writers, actors and directors filming shorts on the theme of encountering love in the five boroughs of the city, which will be united into a feature-length production. She joins Scrubs actor Zach Braff, who is also turning director for the flick.