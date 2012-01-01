Dr McDreamy donates $250,000 to open 'hope and healing' centre

12 MARCH 2008

It seems hunky Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Demspey is almost as involved in the medical profession in real life as he is on the hit drama. This week big hearted Dr McDreamy revealed he's donated a quarter of a million dollars to a hospital in his hometown.



The money will be put towards a new cancer centre in the Maine hospital where the handsome actor was born. On Tuesday the star was on site to announce his plans for the Patrick Demspey Center For Cancer Hope And Healing.



"For a family to get a cancer diagnosis is devastating, and all the information out there can be overwhelming," said the actor. "So I talked to my sister about a place where people could go for all this type of information and help. Knowledge is power."



The new facility will be run by the TV hunk's sister Mary, and will be a venture close to both their hearts. Their mother, Amanda, was successfully treated at the Maine hospital for ovarian cancer in the late Nineties.