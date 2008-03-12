The Canadian funnyman couldn't resist scoring a laugh when Jessica joined him on stage at a screening of The Love Guru, telling the audience she was the mother of his child. Quick witted Jessica had an instant riposte for her cheeky co-star, however
Working with comedians obviously keeps you on your toes. Expectant Jessica Alba certainly gave as good as she got when she joined pal Mike Myers this week at a screening of their new movie The Love Guru at a Las Vegas film conference.
The cheeky Canadian funnyman couldn't resist scoring a laugh at the expense of Jessica – who is due to welcome her first child with fiancé Cash Warren this summer. As the Fantastic Four actress, who was showing off her baby bump in a figure hugging ensemble, joined him on stage to introduce the Bollywood-meets-hockey comedy, Mike joked she was the mother of his child.
Quick as a shot Jessica, 26, quipped back with the truth, reminding him that someone might omit to check their facts and print the statement as true.
There were definitely no hard feelings, though. The pair - who play unlikely on-screen lovers in the film - were later spotted in a warm hug as they attended another screening at the convention.