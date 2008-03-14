"You've noticed my tummy haven't you?" asked the mum-to-be when US chat show host Jay Leno joked that she'd piled on the pounds
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
It was the first public acknowledgement by the actress/singer, seen here performing after their chat, that she has a child on the way
Photo: © Rex
14 MARCH 2008
Cradling her tummy with a protective hand, Minnie Driver confirmed what her fuller figure had long since given away – that she's gearing up to welcome her first child. The mum-to-be came out with her happy news on a US talk show, though she discreetly stopped short of naming the father.
Ribbed by TV host Jay Leno that she'd made one too many visits to fast food chain Hometown Buffet, the 38-year-old actress quipped: "Are you calling me fat? You've noticed my tummy haven't you?"
British-born Minnie reveals that while she "loves being pregnant more than anything", she's been suffering from the symptoms. "I don't know why they call it morning sickness," joked the star of comedy con drama The Riches. "I am sick morning, noon and night, but it's a fair trade-off."
Ever the trouper, Minnie, who recently launched herself as a ballad-style singer-songwriter, took to the microphone, proving that for this expectant mum, at least, the show goes on.