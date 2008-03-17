Proud mum Halle 'doing great' after giving birth to baby girl

17 MARCH 2008

Halle Berry is reported to be "doing great" after she and her model beau Gabriel Aubry became parents to a baby girl in LA on Sunday.



The proud pair haven't yet decided what to call their bundle of joy. However, the Oscar winner has said the baby will be taking her dad's surname. "We know the last name will be Aubry!" she announced.



And intuitive Halle probably won't be too surprised at the sex of the new arrival. In a recent interview she revealed she suspected she was having a girl because Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely kept playing on her iPod. "For some reason that song keeps coming up on my iPod... even though it's on shuffle!" she revealed. "We're like, 'It's a girl! It's a girl!'."



Their daughter is the first child for both 41-year-old Halle and Gabriel, 32. The couple began dating after meeting during a Versace photoshoot in November 2005.