British stars Eddie and Minnie strike it rich on American TV

17 MARCH 2008

Ever since home-grown talent Hugh Laurie rose to fame in the States as House's maverick medic there's been no stopping British stars' conquest of the US. And now Minnie Driver and Eddie Izzard can count themselves among UK names whipping up a storm over there after their series The Riches returned to US screens for a second stint on Thursday.



Minnie, who recently revealed she's expecting her first child, joined co-star Eddie at a Hollywood screening of the show this week. The new season continues the story of Irish travellers Wayne and Dahlia Malloy, who've assumed the identities of a wealthy deceased couple, and their struggles to hide their real identities from snooty neighbours.



Prior to Riches London-born Minnie had already carved out a niche for herself in Gross Point Blank and Good Will Hunting. While Eddie's success with the programme has helped the stand-up comedian realise his childhood dream of being taken seriously as a dramatic actor.



It was a goal he formed after his mother died of cancer when he was six. "When I was seven I wanted to act," says the star, who will also be on the big screen this summer in Tom Cruise vehicle Valkyrie. "I saw a kid up onstage and the audience was showing affection or admiration for something they saw… and I just thought, I need that. I think it was a substitute for Mum."