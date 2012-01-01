Record-breaking 'Cranford' star Judi gets 24th BAFTA nod

19 MARCH 2008

Notes On A Scandal star Dame Judi Dench has racked up an impressive array of awards and accolades over the course of her five-decade-long career. And now, the acclaimed actress has broken a record, too - after receiving her 24th BAFTA nomination.



The 73-year-old is up for the prestigious best actress gong for her role in hit drama Cranford. The show, set in a small Cheshire market town in the 19th century, has been nominated for best programme, too. And Dame Judi - who has previously won BAFTAs for Mrs Brown in 1997, The Last Of The Blonde Bombshells in 2001, and Iris in 2002 - will face stiff competition from her co-star Dame Eileen Atkins, 73, who is also up for the best actress prize.



"It's very interesting to see that two grand Dames of acting are going up against each other," declared a member of the BAFTA TV committee. The pair will also be competing against Gina McKee for drama The Street, and Kierston Wareing for It's A Free World.



Meanwhile in the hotly-contested entertainment programme category, hit shows Britain's Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing will go head-to-head with Have I Got News For You and Harry Hill's TV Burp. Soaps EastEnders, The Bill, Emmerdale and Holby City will battle it out to be named best continuing drama.