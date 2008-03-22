Harrison and Calista want Jamie to cook up summer wedding feast

22 MARCH 2008

Jamie Oliver has already attracted an impressive celebrity following. Now the campaigning chef has two more famous faces to add to the list - Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford wants to use the 32-year-old's culinary skills at his wedding to actress Calista Flockhart in the summer.



Pals of the Hollywood pair have revealed that they are both big fans of the Naked Chef and hope to hire his services for their wedding. The couple are said to have already approached Jennifer Aniston – who, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, famously flew Jamie to her LA home to cook – and asked how Jamie's services can be secured.



"Harrison and Calista spoke to Jennifer about their plan. Jennifer said Jamie had cooked some great dishes for her and Calista asked how she could secure his culinary services," The Sun quoted a Hollywood source as saying.



Harrison and his Brothers And Sisters fiancée, who have been together for more than five years, both like to unwind by trying out the young chef's recipes.



"We love to cook together. Calista is a great cook," praised Harrison. "We love Jamie Oliver."