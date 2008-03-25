Thandie and her Run, Fatboy, Run colleagues David Schwimmer and Simon Pegg, who had a whale of a time on set, were all smiles again as they were reunited at the romantic comedy's LA screening
Also on hand in Hollywood were David, who has a cameo in the film, and his Little Britain pal Matt
Surrounded by the funniest names in British comedy, it was perhaps inevitable that Run, Fatboy, Run actress Thandie Newton would end up in fits of giggles at the LA premiere of the romantic comedy.
Leading the laughs were Matt Lucas and his Little Britain colleague David Walliams, who has a cameo as an awkward customer at the bakery run by Thandie's character.
Also tickling the beauty's funny bone was the movie's scriptwriter Simon Pegg and former Friends actor David Schwimmer, who directed the tale of one man's attempt to win back the woman he once jilted at the altar by running a marathon.
Despite the Crash actress' innocent demeanour she isn't above a practical joke or two of her own, as Simon was quite happy to reveal.
Recalling her on-set antics, the comic actor says: "Thandie put plastic wrap over my toilet, stapled up my T-shirt and put fake poo in my trailer. The so-called porcelain beauty is no such thing!".