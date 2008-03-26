Johnny, clean-shaven for his role as the Prohibition-era gangster, gets into role as bank robber John Dillinger
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The actor has been working on location in Wisconsin
Photo: © Getty Images
26 MARCH 2008
Wearing a 1930s-inspired suit, a dark trenchcoat and sunglasses, clean-shaven Johnny Depp is transformed into infamous bank robber John Dillinger in his latest film Public Enemies.
The 44-year-old star, who is known for his impressive character acting, is currently on location in Wisconsin portraying the real-life American bank robber. He's been lensing scenes at the county jail in Crown Point, from where the Prohibition-era gangster escaped.
Due for release next year the crime drama follows FBI agent Melvin Purvis, played by Batman Begins actor Christian Bale, as he attempts to bring the gangster and his cohorts to justice. Oscar-winning French actress Marion Cotillard stars alongside Johnny as his on-screen girlfriend Billie Frechette.