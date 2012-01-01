Mum-to-be Angelina Jolie 'is suffering from diabetes'

30 MARCH 2008

With four young children and reports of another one – or two - on the way, Angelina Jolie and partner Brad Pitt have their hands full. Now it seems the gorgeous actress may have to take extra care after it was reported she is suffering from a form of diabetes.



According to a US magazine, the 32-year-old Mr & Mrs Smith actress has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, which affects around two percent of pregnancies. Usually beginning in the second half of pregnancy, the disease goes away once the baby is born.



Sensible Angelina, who will be seen on the silver screen with hot British star James McAvoy in Wanted in June, is said to be doing all the right things. "She's been seeing a nutritionist about it frequently," reported Star.



Despite no official confirmation, it is believed that Angelina is expecting twins. The campaigning actress has been seen wearing a series of flowing dresses over the past few weeks while a recent LBD showed definite signs of a growing baby bump.



Meanwhile, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive this weekend with reports Hollywood's golden couple sneaked away on Saturday to get married in New Orleans. The claims were quickly scotched, however, with People magazine quoting someone close to the pair saying there had been "no wedding".