Katie in talks to appear in her first ever Broadway production

31 MARCH 2008

With a Hollywood movie star for a husband and a successful film career of her own, you'd think Katie Holmes had checked off every item on her wish list. The Mad Money actress has one more childhood ambition she's yet to fulfil, however - treading the boards on Broadway.



Katie's rep has confirmed that though "nothing is set" yet, the raven-haired star is in talks to make her theatrical debut in a revival of Arthur Miller's post-WWII drama All My Sons.



"I've always had that fantasy when I was growing up to be on Broadway," revealed Katie at the start of the year.



She's apparently eyeing the role of Ann Deever, a vivacious, young woman whose pilot beau, Larry Keller, went missing in the war. Having fallen in love with Larry's brother Ann tries to convince the boys' mother that her former love is not coming home.



If she lands the role she'll be joining an all-star cast, including 3rd Rock From The Sun actor John Lithgow as Larry's father and double Oscar-winner Dianne Wiest as the siblings' mother.



