Resplendent in jewels and wearing a figure-hugging black dress, the actress and singer had obviously decided that being the mother of five-week-old twins was no reason to relinquish her reputation as one of showbiz' most glamorous stars
Her singer husband Mark also put in a dapper appearance when he accompanied J Lo to a New York premiere
1 APRIL 2008
Five weeks after giving birth to twins Jennifer Lopez already has the kind of figure that puts her in the running to top Hollywood's yummy mummy list.
Her curves shown off to perfection in a flattering Grecian dress, the Latina bombshell was enjoying one of her first nights out with husband Mark Anthony since Max and Emme's arrival on February 22. The pair were attending the screening of the Rolling Stones documentary Shine A Light.
Their appearance at the New York premiere was a tad more polished than a previous outing ten days ago when they appeared to be suffering from the effects of challenges faced by all new parents.
This time around J Lo was looking her usual glamorous self in a chic up-do and lots of sparkling jewellery. And onlookers must have wondered how the actress and singer managed to shed the 50lbs she put on during pregnancy.