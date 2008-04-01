The Oscar-winning actress brought a Hollywood touch to story time during her day at a New Orleans school
It was clear the blonde star – who hails from the hurricane-affected city - was a big hit with the excited kids. She was there as part of a fundraising event organised by the people behind American Idol
For her turn as a teacher, Reese no doubt drew on the parenting skills she's gained from being mum to her own children Deacon and Ava
It's not every day kids settle down to listen to a story read by an Oscar-winning actress. For students at one New Orleans school, however, the dream-like situation became a reality, when Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon spent a day in their classroom.
As part of a fund-raising event organised by the people behind American Idol, Reese took time out of her busy schedule to meet youngsters at a school which helps foster community leadership skills in kids from the hurricane-affected community.
It was clear the blonde star was a big hit with her young audience, no doubt due to the easy manner she's gained from being mum to her own children Deacon and Ava, from her marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe,
As well as bringing a Hollywood touch to story time, the blonde actress - who hails from New Orleans - also helped the youngsters out with their homework and joined them in the playground for a class photo.
US viewers can see how Reese's stint in the classroom worked out on Idol Gives Back, when it airs Stateside on April 9. Other stars taking part in the televised fundraiser – which last year raised $76 million for charity - include Fight Club star Brad Pitt, U2 frontman Bono, and singers Mariah Carey and Annie Lennox.