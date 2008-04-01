Old flames George and Renee catch up at 'Leatherheads' premiere

1 APRIL 2008

Remaining on good terms with an ex can be a tricky business. It seems former couple George Clooney and Renee Zellweger have no such trouble, however. As the hunky actor scooped his former flame up into a big hug in Hollywood on Monday night, it was clear the pair are still close pals despite ending their brief romance in 2001.



The affectionate moment came as the duo took to the red carpet for the premiere of their new romantic comedy Leatherheads. Heart-throb George directed and starred in the Twenties-set flick and Renee - who plays a journalist trying to prove a college football star's ability on the pitch is too good to be true - has nothing but praise for her former beau's talents.



"I just get so proud that my head pops off!" reveals the Bridget Jones star. "George is such a confident director, and he has no idea. And he’s a nice person. It gets boring hearing that, but it’s true. Every once in a while you get the real good guy."



And George has been equally as quick to champion the actress' performance. "(It was) incredible acting on her part," he revealed, adding he finds it easy to work with Renee because "she’s my friend, so I can be really direct!".



Despite the presence of his beautiful ex the hunk only had eyes for one woman at the screening. His former cocktail waitress girlfriend Sarah Larson, who was on dazzling form in a simple black frock.



There may be a new man in 38-year-old Renee's life, too. She was spotted on a romantic dinner date with a mystery gentleman in New York last week.