Kiefer used jail time to make '24' even better says dad Donald

2 APRIL 2008

Kiefer Sutherland's recent stint behind bars is set to have a positive effect on his most famous role says the actor's father Donald Sutherland. When the 24 star was released after serving time for a drink-driving offence he vowed to make the next two seasons of the hit series "the best two years of TV" in the US.



"Jail was tough for him," reveals the actor's dad. "He had 48 days inside, (lots of) hours a day in solitary. It was very, very cold."



While the star helped serve meals and wash laundry he also had time to focus on how to improve the explosive drama, on which he serves as an executive producer. And in the autumn fans will be able to see the results when Kiefer reprises his role as counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer on the big screen.



