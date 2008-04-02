The handsome Brit has millions of fans around the world, and they appear to include some of showbiz' hottest stars
Orlando attracted the attention of Eva, Courteney and Jennifer when he went along to a do in LA
A few days later Eva had a new object for her affections. The actress was spotted showering kisses on a new companion for her dog Jinxy
Swashbuckling Orlando enjoyed the company of a pair of gorgeous Friends as Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston showered him with attention. Also keen to hang out with the British movie talent was Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria.
A few days later the Latina bombshell was again showing her affectionate side, this time with a four-legged cutie, as she shopped for a new pet. Eva showered kisses on the pug she'd picked out as a playmate for her white Maltese Jinxy before taking the pooch to see its new home.