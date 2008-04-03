Stones feted by new kids on the block at 'Shine A Light' premiere

The granddaddies of rock proved their staying power when a roll call of bright young things turned out in their honour on Wednesday. At the UK premiere of Martin Scorsese's documentary about the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger and his bandmates were joined by many of the hippest headline-makers of today.



Looking uber cool at the screening of Shine A Light was Bob Geldof's 17-year-old daughter Pixie and C4 presenter Alexa Chung. Also on the red carpet was Ray Winstone's actress daughter Jaime.



Also on hand was Mick's model daughter with former wife Jerry Hall. Sixteen-year-old Georgia May, who's just signed to a leading fashion agency, got flashbulbs popping as she arrived in a boho chic ensemble.



The screening of the film - which weaves archive material of the band in their heyday with images from 2006 - also attracted Liam Gallagher. The rocker was accompanied by his new 'missus' Nicole Appleton, whom he wed recently after an eight-year relationship.



Being surrounded by so many famous fans and watching themselves as youngsters seemed to agree with the veterans. "I liked me when I was younger," admitted Keith Richards. "It's kind of strange when you go back. You know, Mick with that cute little smile."