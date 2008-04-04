Karina was the envy of women everywhere when she was big brother Keanu's 'date' for the LA screening of his new cop drama
An expectant - and excited - Minnie Driver was among guests eager to catch the thriller
With no significant other in his life at present, actor Keanu Reeves asked his little sister to be his plus one when his new thriller Street Kings premiered in LA this week.
The invitation put Karina, who at 30 is 13 years younger than the screen hunk, in some pretty stellar company. Also in attendance were the movie's co-star Forest Whitaker, accompanied by his wife Keisha, and pregnant The Riches actress Minnie Driver.
Despite his current single status, Toronto-raised Keanu has himself recently spoken about how much he'd love to be a parent when he gets the chance.
"I wouldn't mind getting up at two in the morning," said the actor. "I'd love to pick up a little one and say, 'How's it going man? Good luck! I'll help you as much as I can.'"