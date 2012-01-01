The 26-year-old star's critically acclaimed performance on How I Met Your Mother is said to have convinced theatre chiefs that she would be perfect for the role of Blanche in the Tennessee Williams play
Legendary actors Vivien Leigh and Marlon Brando immortalised the characters of Blanche and Stanley in the 1951 Oscar-winning screen version of the play
6 APRIL 2008
Her appearance on American sitcom How I Met Your Mother earned rave reviews and saw the ratings figure rise to the highest in the show's history. Now it seems singer Britney Spears may be bringing her acting skills to London's theatre world.
In what sounds like a perfect role for the girl from Louisiana, Britney is believed to have been offered the role of Southern belle Blanche DuBois in a new West End production of A Streetcar Named Desire.
An unnamed source revealed that Britney's acclaimed performance on the popular sitcom led to the chance for her to take to the stage. "She had poise, timing and real flair," they said.
British hardmen Ray Winstone and Jason Stratham are understood to be among the actors in line to play Blanche's brother-in-law, Stanley Kowlaski. The part was made famous by acting legend Marlon Brando.
Screen beauty Vivien Leigh immortalised the role of the tragic heroine in the 1951 version of the film, earning her a best actress Oscar.