Award-winners Judi and Nicole are linked to Oscar-packed musical

6 APRIL 2008

There seems to be no end to the list of Academy Award-winners signing up for the big screen production Nine. Dame Judi Dench and Nicole Kidman are the latest names linked with Chicago director Rob Marshall's version of the of hit Broadway musical.



The talented stars will bring the tally of Oscar-winning actors in the film to five if they agree to take part. They'll join No Country For Old Men star Javier Bardem and La Vie En Rose's Marion Coutillard – who won their coveted gongs this year – and iconic Italian actress Sophia Loren, a two-time winner.



Not only that, Oscar-nominated Spanish beauty Penelope Cruz is also on board. This will be the sixth time she has acted alongside her hunky beau Javier.



The film is due to start lensing in the autumn, with the schedule being worked around Moulin Rouge star Nicole's maternity leave.



Better known for her gritty acting roles, Dame Judi is no stranger to the world of musicals. Her performance of Sally Bowles in the 1968 West End version of Cabaret won rave reviews while in 1995, she won an Olivier Award for her role in the Stephen Sondheim's musical A Little Night Music.