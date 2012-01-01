Expectant 'Sin City' star Jessica is blooming after baby shower

7 APRIL 2008

While mums-to-be eagerly await the arrival of their bundle of joy there's one other event in particular to look forward to ahead of the big day - the baby shower. Sin City star Jessica Alba held hers on Sunday.



Around 35 people, including US reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, attended the bash at the Ever After Teahouse in the Studio City district of LA. There was a special guestbook where well-wishers could jot down messages for the parents-to-be and the walls were decorated with baby snaps of the actress and her film producer fiancé Cash Warren.



Radiant Jessica, whose baby is said to be due in June, emerged from the party in a bump-concealing black top. And while she's been keeping mum on the sex of her baby, reports in the US claim the brunette beauty is expecting a girl and planning to name her Honor - after one of the guests was spotted buying a charm bracelet spelling out the name while shopping for a baby shower gift.