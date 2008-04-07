The Basic Instinct actress strolled, hands interlocked, with the unknown man through the streets of the French capital
Though it's unclear whether Sharon's chaperone - who was a constant presence at her side during her trip - is the new man in her life, the blonde beauty has recently admitted she's looking for love
While she's been mindful to keep her romantic life out of the limelight since divorcing newspaper editor Phil Bronstein in 2004, Sharon Stone seems to have had a change of heart. The Basic Instinct actress stepped out in Paris at the weekend with a mystery companion.
Sharon - who was in the French capital to take part in an annual forum at which speakers debate topics including culture, economics, philosophy and politics - didn't seem to mind who saw as she left the Ritz hotel hand-in-hand with her chaperone. The pair were heading to a sunset sightseeing tour of the Eiffel tower.
It remains to be seen whether Sharon's date is in fact the new man in her life. The 50-year-old actress, who has three children - Roan, seven, two-year-old Laird, and Quinn, one - has recently admitted she's back in the dating game, though.